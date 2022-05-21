Organisers Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust said the sessions are aimed at thanking volunteers for their contributions during the pandemic whilst enabling them to take part in creative nature-inspired activities, thanks to funding from the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System.

Jenny King, Wild at Heart Project Officer for Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, said: “This Mental Health Awareness Week (May 9-15) is a good moment to highlight how much volunteers have helped over the last two years, not only in practical ways, but also in combating loneliness in the community, which has been a major issue during the pandemic.

“The Wild Wellbeing Days are a thank you for their contribution, offering a chance for the volunteers to relax and enjoy a day out ‘in nature,’ and take part in creative nature-inspired activities.”

People who volunteered their time and skills during the Covid-19 pandemic are to be offered a series of free ‘Wild Wellbeing Days’ by local charity Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust.

Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust’s wellbeing days are designed to take place in local green space, and begin with a welcome and refreshments followed by a social, sensory nature walk to explore the area.

Describing what to expect at a typical event, Jenny said: “Our activities are linked to the seasons and reflect the locality, so we might make ephemeral nature sculptures with clay or with natural materials that we find — such as leaves, acorns and feathers.

“Along the way, we choose a mindfulness sit-spot where participants can enjoy the peace and tranquility of nature before a healthy lunch, provided at the venue. The afternoon’s activities entail more creativity, such as making willow hearts and decorating them with colourful foliage, or an option to try a skill such as garden archery.”

Similar Wild Wellbeing Days have so far taken place at the Botanical Gardens, Sheffield, and at Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham.

Upcoming available Wild Wellbeing Day sessions include events at Rother Valley Country Park on Monday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 25, and at Wortley Hall on Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14.