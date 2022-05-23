Sheffield history: 9 pictures looking back to the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and her visit to South Yorkshire

There were street parties a plenty across South Yorkshire to help the Queen celebration 25 years on the throne.

It was a year she also visited Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley with her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen and Duke spent some time in Sheffield at Hillsborough Park where they met over 2,000 children from city schools and youth organisations taking part in activities.

The Queen was wearing a turquoise coat, matching turquoise hat with a white ribbon, white gloves and white shoes and was carrying a white handbag on the afternoon of Tuesday 12 July 1977.

The royal couple had been late arriving in Doncaster as the crowds waited in drizzle under heavy clouds.

But waiting for more than three hours was all worthwhile for Emma Hayes, six, when the Queen stopped to speak to her the way to the Racecourse grandstand. Emma presented the Queen with a bouquet of five white and two red roses.

“I told her that I had picked them myself this morning in our back garden,” Emma recalled.

The visitors then travelled to Maltby Comprehensive School, Rotherham where around 7,000 pupils gathered to greet them.

And later in the day they visited Cannon Hall, Barnsley where the Queen was welcomed by civic leaders on the last lap of her South Yorkshire tour.

The national jubilee tour saw the Queen marking 25 years of her reign by visiting a total of 36 UK counties over three months.

1. Ferrars Close A street party in Ferrars Close, Tinsley, Sheffield to celebrate the Queen's Silver Jubilee on June 8 1977

2. Royal welcome The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured on a visit to Doncaster in July 1977

3. Singleton Road, Hillsborough Residents held a street party in Singleton Road, Hillsborough to celebrate the Silver Jubilee in 1977 07/06/1977

4. Jubilee Star Walk Star editor Colin Brannigan flags off the 1977 Jubilee Star Walk in High Street, Sheffield on June 7