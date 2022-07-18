The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat for Sheffield and much of the country today.

There is also a red weather warning – meaning there is a risk of “serious illness or danger to life” – in place for tomorrow, when temperatures in some parts will reach up to 42C, it is predicted.

Jasmine Roger and Lauren James-Thompson, founders of Cat-CHING Sheffield. The volunteer team have helped catch and rehome hundreds of cats across Sheffield in the past few years.

Many pet owners already know the tips for looking after dogs in extreme heat – but what about the household moggy?

How do I keep my cat safe during the heatwave?

Cat rescue charity Cat-CHING Sheffield says pet owners should take these steps to help their felines keep cool and safe during the heatwave.

The volunteer team, made up of seven women and founded by Lauren James-Thompson and Jasmine Rogers, has been capturing and rehoming stray cats in the city for years and have helped hundreds of Sheffield families meet their new pet.

Here's how to help keep your cat safe and cool during the extreme heatwave of the next two days. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Lauren and Jasmine have these tips for keeping your cat safe:

– Keep curtains/blinds closed during the day to prevent light and heat entering the room

– Open the trickle vents in windows if you have them and if possible, keep your windows on the smallest opening whilst securely fastened.

– Provide your cat with chill out zone; pop an empty cardboard box open on its side in a shaded spot in the room for them to chill out in.

– Make sure their water bowl is changed twice a day with fresh clean water and why not add a few ice cubes?

– Brush them regularly to remove excess fur.

– You may wish to use a cool pet mat which most pet shops/supermarkets now sell - if your cat refuses to to sit on it, add some paperwork on top and it may suddenly become more appealing.

– Make some frozen treats with some tuna brine or low salt chicken stock. A kitty version of an ice pop!

– If your kitty doesn’t mind becoming a soggy moggy, you could give them a wipe down with a wet flannel.

– Please also consider homeless/stray/feral cats, offer plenty of water and cool shaded places

What are the signs of heatstroke in a cat?

The signs of heatstroke in cats include restless behaviour and being unsettled, panting, sweaty paws, drooling, rapid breathing, lethargy, slow movement, stumbling or staggering around.

If you think your cat is suffering from heat stroke, call your vet immediately.

Should I let my cat out during the heatwave?

Cats handle hot weather better than dogs, but think twice about letting your cat out during the heat.

Consider setting up a litter tray for the time being and only let them out much later in the day when temperatures have dropped.

If you do let them out, always be available to let them back in.