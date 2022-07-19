Posting on Facebook yesterday (Monday, July 18), a spokesperson for Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS and Charity said the Trust had ‘worked with local ice cream vans to provide a free ice cream to many of our colleagues today’.

They continued: “Thank you to everyone for all you're doing in this heat.”

The Trust posted pictures of happy staff claiming their free treat from an ice cream van parked outside the entrance to Weston Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trust posted pictures of happy staff claiming their free treat from an ice cream van parked outside the entrance to Weston Park. Picture: Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Trust and Charity

Sheffield Health and Social Care (SHSC) NHS Foundation Trust also said they were giving out hundreds of ‘cooling ice creams’ to staff and service users at SHSC in a bid to ‘handle the soaring temperatures this week’, in a post on their website.

Yesterday was Sheffield’s warmest day since records began in 1882, with a temperature of 35.9°C.