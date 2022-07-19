The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for for extreme heat for Sheffield and much of the country today (July 19) as the mercury is set to hit 38C by 3pm.

As a result, many schools in the last 72 hours have told parents they can collect their children early or are closing altogether.

File photo. More schools in Sheffield have announced they will close for Tuesday, July 19, to escape the heatwave.

Overnight, Heritage Park School, in Norfolk Park Road, has announced it will shut on Wednesday out of safety concerns.

A member of staff texted staff last night, saying: “Due to the extreme temperatures and predicted higher temperatures tomorrow, school will be closed to everyone tomorrow. We hope this helps everyone to stay safe and calm during the heatwave. We hope to be open on Wednesday.”

King Edward VII School, after previously cancelling a trip to Alton Towers, has now closed the lower half of the site after temperatures climbed to 30C in the classroom. The upper half remains open today.

Grenoside Community Primary was one of the first in Sheffield to announce it would close during the heatwave, and others have followed.

Brightside Nursery Infant School, Limpsfield Junior School and Bankwood Primary School have announced that the schools will be closed due to the heat on Tuesday.

Extreme temperatures have also forced Springfield Primary School, Limpsfield Junior School and Meadowhead School Academy Trust to shut on Tuesday.

Dozens of schools in Sheffield have opted instead to close before 2pm or allow parents to collect their children early.

It is understood that Tapton School, which is also part of the Tapton School Academy Trust, whose other schools are Hillsborough Primary, Hallam Primary, Forge Valley and Meynell Primary, is also closing at lunchtime on both days.

Chaucer School in Parson Cross said it would shut at 12.55pm but if students need to stay in school until the end of the day staff would be available to supervise them.

The Department for Education has said it is not advising schools to close during high temperatures but that school leaders should ‘make sure they take any steps necessary to make sure children are safe and comfortable’.

The Department of Health & Social Care has said it does not recommend schools closing in the extreme heat but, if necessary, they should consider rearranging their start, finish and play times to avoid teaching during very hot conditions.

Parents are advised to check with their child’s school for what measures they have in place during the extreme heat.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “There is clear Government guidance available online to help school staff look after children in the hot weather, including the use of ventilation, keeping children hydrated, and avoiding vigorous physical activity for pupils.

“Individual school leaders are responsible for managing their own local circumstances, but we are not advising schools to close.”