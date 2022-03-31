Sheffield Harmony singers raise over £800 in week-long fundraiser for Ukraine

Sheffield Harmony, established in 1978, set up a seven day online fundraising event through a Just Giving page and chorus members raised £812.50 in total to help people suffering in Ukraine.

Their 38 members also wore blue and yellow clothing at their last rehearsal to show visual support for Ukraine.

Angela Taylor, team co-ordinator for Sheffield Harmony, said: “We were all shocked and saddened by the events in Ukraine. Sheffield Harmony women have supported each other through the past two years of the pandemic in such a caring way that it was no surprise at all that everyone wanted to find a way to support the people suffering so badly from the intense conflict.

Sheffield Harmony members raising money for the DEC Ukraine appeal

“Raising funds for the DEC charities already working there [in Ukraine] seemed to be the most effective way of providing practical support swiftly.”

The chorus group decided a short donation period was the best way to raise funds quickly.

Angela continued: “I was delighted that we were able to raise a significant amount. We hope that it will alleviate a little of the suffering.”

Sheffield Harmony rehearses every Monday at Banner Cross Methodist Church.

Members come from all backgrounds and profession and range from women in their 30s to retirement age.

The group is a long-time member of international singing organisation Sweet Adelines, one of the largest of its kind in the world.

The acapella group competes against other chorus groups in Barbershop acapella competitions.

Its next competition, the first one since the pandemic, Region 31 Sweet Adelines International Quartet of Nations Contest, will be held in Warwick where 31 Sheffield Harmony members will compete against groups from England, Scotland, Wales and the Netherlands.

Penny Baddeley, a Sheffield Harmony Community Reach team member, said: “We are a competition choir, but we also have a strong sense of community.

“This group is like a big sisterhood. It’s an inspiring group of women who are genuinely supportive of one another, whether this be through our singing, vocal technique or emotional support through the pandemic.

During the pandemic, the group rehearsed on Zoom and musical director, Ros Kipps, helped keep the chorus running at such a hard time.