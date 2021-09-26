Runners all smiles as Sheffield 10K race returns after two years

Thousands of runners descended on Arundel Gate in the city centre on Sunday afternoon to take part in the race, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

Although no record was broken, Jamie Hall from Hallamshire Harriers crossed the finish line with his time of 31:18, just over a minute slower than the previous best of 30:44.

The women's title was taken by 17-year-old Eleanor Baker from Barnsley with 38:30.

Jamie Hall from Hallamshire Harriers took the first spot in the 10K race.

Eleanor, who came in third at the Southampton Half Marathon recently, said she enjoyed the beautiful views Sheffield has to offer.

The 10k route took participants down Ecclesall Road and past Endcliffe Park before looping back around Brocco Bank and returning to the city centre.

She said: "I'm just doing this for fun. I live in Barnsley, so the terrains are quite uphill anyway, so I like it.

"Last time I ran in 2019, my time was 48 minutes, so I've been training quite hard. It's really good to be back. I will be back next year, stronger and better."

Dubbed the running Sheffield 'legend', David Wilson, 62, said he was 'disappointed' as he could not break his personal best. He timed 42 minutes, when he thought he could do well under 40 minutes.

He said: "I should have been a lot quicker, but I've had a bad year with my legs and my back, so I'm disappointed.

"The course was very tough, it was set up too quickly. The first mile was to climb up Endcliffe Park. That was the devil, an absolute devil.

David Wilson finished the race in 42 minutes.

"But this is what you get for not joining a race for two years, so you're losing momentum. But I hope to be back next year and will raise money for charity."

The husband and wife duo, Robin and Catherine Strangeways, from Sheffield, who crossed the finish line in just under 50 minutes, said it was a "tough course".

"I prefer it to be held in the morning..but it was a good one. This is the first race that we have joined in two years now, so it's nice to be back out there, "said Robin.

Catherine, who beat her husband in under two minutes, said she is looking forward to returning next year.

Husband and wife Robin and Catherine Strangeways from Sheffield described the race as 'fun'.

"It was really fun, there were loads of people that’s what kept us going,” she said.

The city’s 10K race was part of Sheffield Half Marathon that took place on Sunday morning.

The Half Marathon race was supposed to take place on March 28 this year after last year’s cancellation, but it was moved to September to coincide with the 10K race to avoid another cancellation.

The event attracted a number of running clubs across the country, notably Sheffield Running Club, Sheffield City Striders, Sheffield Triathlon Club, Dronfield Running Club, Kirkstall Harriers and Harrogate Running Club.