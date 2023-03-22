These are the road closures that are expected to take place on Sunday in order to make way for the Sheffield Half Marathon.

Popular running event Sheffield Half Marathon is set to take place this weekend with an expected 7,000 runners taking on 13.1 mile challenge through the scenic routes across the city, while raising funds for charity including the Children’s Hospital , MacMillan , and St Luke’s .

Not only will runners have a great day; spectators also will be able to watch from the start and finish lines, as well as enjoy the festivities and learn more about the charities supported at the Event Village. Following the marathon, pubs, bars, and restaurants throughout the city will be open for celebrations.

But as the race draws closer, so comes a number of road closures and travel disruptions to occur over the weekend in the city throughout the day, so it is best to plan your journey ahead of time.

The event, which begins at 9.30am on March 26, will cause road closures and restrictions to begin as early as 4am, with some roads in the city centre, including Arundel Gate and Norfolk Street, being closed until 4pm. All roads either crossing or having a junction with the listed roads will also be closed at that point.

Organisers Race for All have also released a list of road closures with Travel South Yorkshire detailing the full list of disrupted bus services on the day. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race so you can plan your journey accordingly.

What roads will be closed for the Sheffield Half Marathon?

As thousands of runners descend on the city, a number of roads will be closed for vehicles.

Full details of the road closures have been published on the half marathon website. As well as the closures, some roads will have no waiting rules in force, parking suspended and some diversions in place.

The road closures include:

The Sheffield Half Marathon organisers say there will be road restrictions and closures to all traffic.

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise) - Brook Hill to Moore Street 08.30am to 1.30pm

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise) - Moore Street to Eyre Street 08.30am to 1.30pm

A61 Ring Road (clockwise) - Bramall Lane to Broomspring Lane 08.30am to 1.30pm

Arundel Gate The Whole 4am to 4pm

Brickhouse Lane The Whole 9am to 12.30pm

Causeway Head Road Cross Lane to Dore Road 9am to 12.30am

Charles Street Pinstone Street to Arundel Gate 4am to 1.45am

Charter Row (northbound) - Fitzwilliam Street to Furnival Gate 8.30am to 1.45pm

Charter Row (southbound) - Furnival Gate to Holy Green 8.30am to 1.45pm

Charter Row (southbound) - Holy Green to Fitzwilliam Street 8.30am to 1.45pm

Common Lane Ringinglow Road to Cottage Lane 9am to 1pm

Cross Burgess Street Burgess Street to Pinstone Street 8.30am to 1pm

Cross Lane The Whole 9am to 12.30pm

Dore Road (eastbound) - Causeway Head Road to Vicarage Lane 9am to 12.30pm

Ecclesall Road A61 Ring Road to Rustlings Road 8am to 1.30pm

Ecclesall Road Rustlings Road to Ecclesall Road South 8.30am to 1.30pm

Ecclesall Road South Ecclesall Road to Hathersage Road 8.30am to 1.30pm

Ecclesall Road South Crossroads between Millhouses Lane and Knowle Lane 9am to 1.15pm

Furnival Gate Arundel Gate to Charter Row 8.30am to 1.45pm

Hathersage Road Whitelow Lane to Cross Lane 9am to 12.45pm

Hathersage Road Cross Lane to Limb Lane 9am to 12.15pm

Knowle Lane Ecclesall Road South to Ringinglow Road 9am to 1.15pm

Knowle Lane Crossroads between Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane 9am to 11:15am.

Limb Lane Rushley Road to Ecclesall Road South 9am to 12.45pm

Long Line Sheephill Road to Hathersage Road 9am to 12.45pm

Moore Street (northbound) - Hanover Way to Fitzwilliam Street 8.30am to 1.45pm

Moore Street (southbound) - Fitzwilliam Street to Young Street 8.30 am to 1.45pm

Moore Street (southbound) - Young Street to Hanover Way 8.30am to 1.45pm

Norfolk Street The Whole 4am to 4pm

Pinstone Street Cross Burgess Street to Furnival Gate - 8.30pm to 1.45pm

Ringinglow Road Knowle Lane to Fulwood Lane 9am to 1pm

Rushley Road The Whole 9am to 12.45pm

Sheephill Road Ringinglow Road to Hathersage Road 9am to 12pm

Surrey Street The Whole 4am to 4pm

Union Street The Whole 4am to 1.45pm

All point closures can be found on the Race for All website .

Bus services disruptions

Travel South Yorkshire said various roads in and around Sheffield will be closed for the Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday from the start of bus service until 4pm. This includes main bus routes - Arundel Gate, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Charter Row, Moore Street and Ecclesall Road.

Services 81 & 82 between City and Dore/Millhouses, service 83 between City and Lodge Moor and service 88 between City and Bents Green will be suspended until 2pm, and many other services will be diverted in the City Centre until 4pm.

Sheffield Half Marathon.

The services affected by the Sheffield Half Marathon are:

First South Yorkshire: 18, 1a, 20, 24, 51, 52a, 56, 75, 76, 81, 82, 95, 95a, 97, 98, x1

First South Yorkshire, Hulleys of Baslow: 272

First South Yorkshire, Stagecoach Yorkshire: 120, 1, 86

First South Yorkshire, TM Travel: 8

Stagecoach Yorkshire: 25, 2, 2a, 43, 44, 52, 65, 7, 83, 88, x17