Sheffield Half Marathon returns this weekend - here’s everything you need to know about its arrival and start times.

The Sheffield Half Marathon returns to the city this weekend (March 26) to see both athletes and amateur participants give the gruelling 13-mile route a go. Whether you’re running or spectating from the sidelines - here’s when and where you need to be to see the event unfold.

The Sheffield Half Marathon is South Yorkshire’s biggest event of its kind. Thousands of runners of all abilities sign up to take part and raise thousands of pounds for numerous causes.

And with a city centre start and finish, a huge crowd of enthusiastic supporters are expected to cheer participants along the way.

The Sheffield half marathon begins at Arundel Gate in the heart of Sheffield city centre. The race will start at 9.30 am on March 26 - but runners need to get there early to prepare for the event.

The race office and baggage store will be open from 7.30am on race day. The official half marathon warm-up will start at 9.15am before the official start time at 9.30am. The first finisher is then expected to cross the finish line at around 10.35am.

The 13-mile route passes some of Sheffield’s most iconic landmarks including the Winter Gardens, Bramall Lane and the Botanical Gardens. Passing through the finish line, you’ll collect water and an energy drink to replenish and rehydrate, and your finisher’s goody bag with a medal and t-shirt to showcase your achievement.