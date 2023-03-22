This is how you can reach the Sheffield Half Marathon route to be part of the experience.

This weekend, thousands of runners will descend upon Sheffield for the city’s annual Half Marathon - one of the most popular events in the local calendar. A large number of runners participate in the event for fun or to beat their personal best, while others are there to raise money for charitable causes.

However, supporting a loved one or a friend as they cross the finish line is another important duty. While watching a marathon can be an exciting and rewarding experience, it can also be overwhelming, particularly if you are unfamiliar with the course.

With road closures and disruptions expected throughout the day, access to the race route may be limited if you’re planning to drive, but there are other options available so you can still be there and enjoy the event.

Assuming you’ve been tasked with this crucial mission, therefore, it is important to learn about the different routes so you don’t miss a beat of the action. Here’s how to get to different stops along the 13.1 mile route, according to organisers Race for All.

When is the Sheffield Half Marathon 2023?

Sheffield Half Marathon begins at 9.30am on Sunday, March 26. The race will cause road closures and restrictions to begin as early as 4am, with some roads in the city centre, including Arundel Gate and Norfolk Street, being closed until 4pm.

How can I get around the route?

There are several methods for you to reach the city centre without having to drive. Since Sheffield lies at the heart of a motorway and rail network, it is extremely accessible by public transport. Organisers Race for All said these are the best ways for you to get there:

By Park and Ride

If you are travelling to the city by car, it is recommended that you consider using one of the seven Park and Ride locations across the city which are open 24 hours a day. The link to the Park and Ride locations can be found on Travel Yorkshire website .

By tram and trains

Take advantage of Travelmaster promotional fares by purchasing a CityWide adult day ticket for your journey, at just £3.80. It gives unlimited tram and bus travel within Sheffield for the day. The Castle Square tram stop is the closest to the race start.

Sheffield Half Marathon 2021.

There will be no need to purchase a ticket to park at the Park and Ride as you can buy your tram ticket on the tram. The exit barrier will be up when you leave the Park and Ride after the event.

By bus

Although bus services may be minimal due to a number of diversions, buses will still be running throughout the day. For local times and to plan your journey please visit Travel South Yorkshire website for bus services .

By bike

Sheffield City Council offers a number of cycling stands and lockers across the city centre. Find out which site is best for your journey by visiting Sheffield City Council website for the map of cycle parking locations across the city.