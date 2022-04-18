The egg was a gift from Martin's late father to his mum in 1939, when he went into the army to fight in World War II.

Martin Bennett, aged 74, of Manor Road, said he has kept the Easter egg passed down from his father, Frank Bennett, who bought it 83 years ago.

The chocolatey treat was a gift from his late father to his grandmother in 1939, when he went into the army to fight in World War II.

He said: “I remember as a child, my grandma got the egg from my dad, just at the start of the World War.

“He bought it for her and it was quite expensive I think at the time because nobody has seen anything quite like it.

“Then, she said, oh you couldn't possibly eat it because it was too nice to eat, so they decided to keep it.”

His claim came following a report that a woman in Manchester said she has the world's oldest Easter egg after keeping it for 62 years.

Hillion Fern reportedly spends £80 a month to house the egg in a cool storage container so it doesn't melt.

But Hillion’s claim was quickly rubbished by a great grandmother, June Dowlton from Suffolk, saying that she has the world’s oldest unopened Easter egg that is 73 years old.

For Martin, the egg he owns is still in great condition, intact in its original packaging and is believed to have been imported by an Australian manufacturer, Pascall.

He said the egg is stored in a cupboard and the family brings it out for display each Easter.

He said: “We never really looked after it, we just kept it like that 365 days a year and we get it out every year.

“When I learned that a lady in Manchester has kept hers for 62 years, mine is 20 years older than that, so I thought, you could have a Battle of the Roses.

“There's also no use by date so I think it's probably still okay to eat it, though I don't think I will be doing that.”

The grandfather-of-three said he hopes to pass down the ancient Easter egg to his oldest grandchild.