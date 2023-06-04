Sheffield has seen many high-profile music artists perform to fans over the years, but there’s a few more names gig-goers want to see.
We asked The Star’s readers to name some of their favourite music artists who could provide the gig of a lifetime in one of Sheffield’s music venues, and we received hundreds of responses.
Recommendations ranged from chart-topping pop idols, to rock and roll legends - and even some deceased artists, who will forever live on with their iconic hits.
We couldn’t include all your suggestions but here are some of those which were mentioned the most.
Readers have shared which big names they want to see perform in one of Sheffield's music venues
2. Bruce Springsteen
Readers want to see Bruce Spingsteen return to Sheffield. The American rock'n' roll legend is pictured above at Bramall Lane in 1988, where he performed to 88,000 fans. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Coldplay
It's been some years since Coldplay kicked off their Viva La Vida tour at Sheffield Arena back in 2008. Readers are ready to see the band return to perform Yellow, A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You and Hymn for the Weekend, among many songs from the band's 16 years together. Photo: Getty Images
4. Wet Leg
Wet Leg debuted Chaise Longue in 2021, and quickly became a viral sensation. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers visited The Foundry in Sheffield last year, but with awards being thrown at the duo left, right and centre, we're sure it won't be long before they return to the Steel City. Photo: PA