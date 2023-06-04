News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

Sheffield gigs: 15 music artists readers want to see come to the city, including Pink and Bruce Springsteen

Sheffield has seen many high-profile music artists perform to fans over the years, but there’s a few more names gig-goers want to see.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 4th Jun 2023, 17:58 BST

Our city has hosted some huge names in the music industry over the years - from Kylie Minogue, KISS, Ariana Grande, Def Leppard, and the Arctic Monkeys set to return in just days time.

We asked The Star’s readers to name some of their favourite music artists who could provide the gig of a lifetime in one of Sheffield’s music venues, and we received hundreds of responses.

Recommendations ranged from chart-topping pop idols, to rock and roll legends - and even some deceased artists, who will forever live on with their iconic hits.

We couldn’t include all your suggestions but here are some of those which were mentioned the most.

Readers have shared which big names they want to see perform in one of Sheffield's music venues

1. Who do you want to see perform in Sheffield?

Readers have shared which big names they want to see perform in one of Sheffield's music venues Photo: Getty/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Readers want to see Bruce Spingsteen return to Sheffield. The American rock'n' roll legend is pictured above at Bramall Lane in 1988, where he performed to 88,000 fans.

2. Bruce Springsteen

Readers want to see Bruce Spingsteen return to Sheffield. The American rock'n' roll legend is pictured above at Bramall Lane in 1988, where he performed to 88,000 fans. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
It's been some years since Coldplay kicked off their Viva La Vida tour at Sheffield Arena back in 2008. Readers are ready to see the band return to perform Yellow, A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You and Hymn for the Weekend, among many songs from the band's 16 years together.

3. Coldplay

It's been some years since Coldplay kicked off their Viva La Vida tour at Sheffield Arena back in 2008. Readers are ready to see the band return to perform Yellow, A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You and Hymn for the Weekend, among many songs from the band's 16 years together. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Wet Leg debuted Chaise Longue in 2021, and quickly became a viral sensation. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers visited The Foundry in Sheffield last year, but with awards being thrown at the duo left, right and centre, we're sure it won't be long before they return to the Steel City.

4. Wet Leg

Wet Leg debuted Chaise Longue in 2021, and quickly became a viral sensation. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers visited The Foundry in Sheffield last year, but with awards being thrown at the duo left, right and centre, we're sure it won't be long before they return to the Steel City. Photo: PA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SheffieldKylie MinogueAriana Grande