Hendo, their pug, ran out into Blackstock Road, in Gleadless, at around 12.30pm yesterday and has not been seen since. He was still missing this morning, raising the concerns of his owners, who spent hours last night searching for him.

Dad Robert Tolmie said: “My daughter is devastated her little Hondo isn’t at home.

Hendo the pet pug has gone missing, sparking concerns from his Sheffield family

“It's freezing and he's all alone.

“He ran out the door when my daughter’s mum’s uncle called to the house around 12.30pm to 1pm. He usually does go out by himself and plays with the neighbour’s dogs, watched by the neighbour. Then he’s back scratching at door after 20 minutes.

“When he ran out yesterday he was shouted and my initial thought was ‘he’ll back within half hour’. He didn't return.

“He was then shouted again and again, with no sight of him. As it got later then we posted on Facebook, rung the Sheffield Council dog warden, the vets he’s registered at and other surrounding vets in the area. They took details and his chip ID number.

“He is a one year old fawn pedigree pug with black face, white chest, one white paw and a white spot on the back of his neck.”

If seen, call Simone on 07552 131889.

Last week, police warned of concerns that dog thefts may rise after Christmas.