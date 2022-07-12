Josie and her family from Sheffield went on a holiday break to Dorset at the beginning of June, however, six weeks later remain 300 miles from home.

Their family pooch named Patch vanished on June 4 and owner Josie says she has not left the area since as she attempts to find her beloved dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Josie with Patch. A family who lost their pet dog on a holiday are still at the resort 300 miles from home six weeks later - trying to find the beloved pet. See SWNS story SWBRdog. The pooch called Patch vanished while his owners were on a break in Dorset from their home in Sheffield. Owner Josie has confirmed she has not left the area since the "tortuous" disappearance on June 4 - and is still there looking for her. She says will not be going anywhere until her beloved pooch is found. Patch, a white Jack Russell Terrier Cross breed, has not been sighted since his disappearance. The family were on holiday in Dorset at the time, staying at their caravan in Parkdean Resorts West Bay Holiday Park. The rescue dog, who the family describe as being of a nervous and shy nature, has been in their home for seven years.

Patch, a white Jack Russell Terrier Cross breed, has not been seen since her ‘tortuous’ disappearance and Josie remains adamant she will not leave the area until Patch is found.

Josie and the family were on holiday at Parkdean Resorts West Bay Holiday Park in Dorset in a caravan.

Patch is a rescue dog and has been in the family home for seven years.

Sam, Josie’s daughter, said: “We have done everything possible to try and find him.

A family who lost their pet dog on a holiday are still at the resort 300 miles from home six weeks later - trying to find the beloved pet. See SWNS story SWBRdog. The pooch called Patch vanished while his owners were on a break in Dorset from their home in Sheffield. Owner Josie has confirmed she has not left the area since the "tortuous" disappearance on June 4 - and is still there looking for her. She says will not be going anywhere until her beloved pooch is found. Patch, a white Jack Russell Terrier Cross breed, has not been sighted since his disappearance. The family were on holiday in Dorset at the time, staying at their caravan in Parkdean Resorts West Bay Holiday Park. The rescue dog, who the family describe as being of a nervous and shy nature, has been in their home for seven years.

"We have put posters up, given out leaflets to people, local businesses have put up posters for us. The local community have been great in helping us search for Patch but unfortunately we have had no joy."

The latest information on Patch is that she was sighted at West Bay harbour at 4am on June 19 – two weeks after the disappearance. The family then spent multiple nights in the area looking but with no luck.

The rest of the family continue to go between their home in Sheffield and Dorset and they continue determined to find Patch.

A family who lost their pet dog on a holiday are still at the resort 300 miles from home six weeks later - trying to find the beloved pet. See SWNS story SWBRdog. The pooch called Patch vanished while his owners were on a break in Dorset from their home in Sheffield. Owner Josie has confirmed she has not left the area since the "tortuous" disappearance on June 4 - and is still there looking for her. She says will not be going anywhere until her beloved pooch is found. Patch, a white Jack Russell Terrier Cross breed, has not been sighted since his disappearance. The family were on holiday in Dorset at the time, staying at their caravan in Parkdean Resorts West Bay Holiday Park. The rescue dog, who the family describe as being of a nervous and shy nature, has been in their home for seven years.

Sam said: "It is possible that Patch left the area if he was disturbed and no longer felt safe wherever he was hiding, its also possible that someone could have taken him.

"We sat out in the bay all through the night until 6am hoping to see him, we've walked the fields and spoken to local farmers.

"Mum has permanently stayed in the bay since he went missing and we will not leave the area.

"I was not there when he initially went missing but went straight down there as soon as it happened and stayed for nearly three weeks. I am head back down with my daughter for the foreseeable future."

Josie, Sam and the family say local volunteers in the Dorset community have been great and a group of volunteers remain on stand-by in case a sighting of Patch in the area is heard.

"I was able to set up a group of volunteers who help us keep watch of the webcams each night and volunteers who have been out actively walking the area looking for Patch and sitting out in the bay with us overnight to keep a look out for him,” added Sam.

"We have had some very kind people lend us equipment, and a few times we have had people come out with drones to try and search the area. We cannot thank those people enough for their help."

"We could really use any help we can get in furthering our search for Patch but information is really key.