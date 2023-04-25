News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield explosion: Mystery as 'massive bang' heard throughout Sheffield late last night

Sheffield residents might have had a rude awakening late last night by the sound of an ‘explosion’ heard throughout the south-western side of the city.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 25th Apr 2023, 07:48 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

Dozens of residents report hearing a ‘loud bang’ at around 11.45pm last night (April 24) ripping through the region, with homeowners in Gleadless, Richmond, Manor Park, Wybourn and many others noticing it. Reports on social media claim the bang sounded ‘like metal on metal’, while one woman wrote online: “It shook my room, I jumped out my skin.” Others called it a “low rumble”.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they have no information presently on the cause.

It’s not the first such strange noise Sheffield has heard in recent years. In 2021, residents in Shirecliffe were mystified after they were rattled by an earsplitting crack two nights in the same week.

Residents across the south-western side of Sheffield were rocked by reports of a loud 'explosion' at around 11.45pm on April 24.Residents across the south-western side of Sheffield were rocked by reports of a loud 'explosion' at around 11.45pm on April 24.
The cause of the sound was never identified, leaving neighbours to suggest everything from loud modified cars to exploding gas canisters to military exercises in the area.

