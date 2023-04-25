Sheffield residents might have had a rude awakening late last night by the sound of an ‘explosion’ heard throughout the south-western side of the city.

Dozens of residents report hearing a ‘loud bang’ at around 11.45pm last night (April 24) ripping through the region, with homeowners in Gleadless, Richmond, Manor Park, Wybourn and many others noticing it. Reports on social media claim the bang sounded ‘like metal on metal’, while one woman wrote online: “It shook my room, I jumped out my skin.” Others called it a “low rumble”.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they have no information presently on the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not the first such strange noise Sheffield has heard in recent years. In 2021, residents in Shirecliffe were mystified after they were rattled by an earsplitting crack two nights in the same week.

Residents across the south-western side of Sheffield were rocked by reports of a loud 'explosion' at around 11.45pm on April 24.