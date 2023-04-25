Dozens of residents report hearing a ‘loud bang’ at around 11.45pm last night (April 24) ripping through the region, with homeowners in Gleadless, Richmond, Manor Park, Wybourn and many others noticing it. Reports on social media claim the bang sounded ‘like metal on metal’, while one woman wrote online: “It shook my room, I jumped out my skin.” Others called it a “low rumble”.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they have no information presently on the cause.
It’s not the first such strange noise Sheffield has heard in recent years. In 2021, residents in Shirecliffe were mystified after they were rattled by an earsplitting crack two nights in the same week.
The cause of the sound was never identified, leaving neighbours to suggest everything from loud modified cars to exploding gas canisters to military exercises in the area.