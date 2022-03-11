The organisation said the move came just in time for Sheffield Children's Hospital, which is in need of financial support to help build a £6 million helipad on the roof of the premises.

Currently, air ambulances arriving at Sheffield Children’s land in Weston Park and patients are then stretchered across the busy A57 to the emergency department.

The ticket fundraising initiative led by Sheffield City Trust is a voluntary £1, £3, or £5 contribution attached to all tickets sold across Utilita Arena Sheffield and Sheffield City Hall via online purchases.

The trust said having a helipad on the roof of the hospital would save vital minutes when every second counts to get children the urgent care they need from the specialist teams at Sheffield Children’s.

Sophie Coburn, its corporate partnerships officer, said: “The Children’s Hospital Charity is proud to be an official partner of Sheffield City Trust, The Health and Wellbeing Charity, investing in happier healthier communities.

“Sheffield Children’s is a specialist children’s hospital, providing the best possible care for children all over Yorkshire, the UK and beyond.

"At the charity we support the hospital by creating new facilities and building an environment with children in mind.

"By supporting The Children’s Hospital Charity and Sheffield City Trust, you can help to make Sheffield Children’s and our community even better.”

Dom Stokes, head of live events and venues for Sheffield City Trust, said: “I believe this new fundraising initiative will be a game changer for both charities. Sheffield City Trust and Children’s Hospital Charity, which let’s not forget is an amazing forward-thinking organisation and team based here in Sheffield, are united in the mission to helping children become and then more importantly stay happy and healthy!