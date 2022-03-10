Outwood Academy City: Sheffield secondary school challenges gender stereotypes for International Women’s Day
Pupils at a Sheffield secondary school set about challenging gender stereotypes as they marked International Women's Day.
Students and staff at Outwood Academy City spent their time on Tuesday reflecting on how to advance the cause of gender equality in support of this year's International Women's Day campaign theme, #BreakTheBias.
An Inspirational Women of Sheffield display was also commissioned and unveiled by four Year 10 members of the Student Leadership Team; Libby Waller, Luna Dolan, Ellie Cutts and Rahima Smikil.
Rahima said: “It’s important to recognise the work that’s gone in to allow women to do what they do today.”
She added: “I felt proud that I was chosen to step forward and unveil this display.”
The week began with an inspirational assembly that challenged harmful stereotypes of women and promoted female role models from Sheffield to ‘#BreakTheBias’.
Students at the school were also challenged to consider what the world might be like if gender roles were reversed for the duration of the week.
This insightful debate helped students to better understand the prejudices and biases that are still prevalent in today's society.
Year 10 student Jake Wheelhouse said: “Women do need more empowerment and there’s still steps needed to improve this situation.”
‘Important to ensure women feel empowered’
All day, staff members wore badges and sashes commemorating Suffragette movements, and students pledged to #breakthebias in response to this year's campaign for International Women's Day, which took place on March 8.
At the conclusion of the day, staff members gathered to celebrate the event by sharing drinks, biscuits, and stories from the action packed week.
Paige Unwin, Year 11 learning manager, said: “It was lovely to celebrate the successes of women with staff members today, it’s important to ensure that women feel empowered.”
School principal Andrew Downing said: “The celebrations for International Women’s Day this year have been exceptional. Staff and students have really come together in support of our campaign to ‘Break the Bias’.”
International Women's Day is marked annually on March 8 and honours women's ‘global social, economic, cultural, and political achievements’, according to the website for International Women's Day.
People all over the world were invited to share instances of bias against women in the workplace, at school, and in the home using the hashtag #BreakTheBias.