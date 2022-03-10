Students and staff at Outwood Academy City spent their time on Tuesday reflecting on how to advance the cause of gender equality in support of this year's International Women's Day campaign theme, #BreakTheBias.

An Inspirational Women of Sheffield display was also commissioned and unveiled by four Year 10 members of the Student Leadership Team; Libby Waller, Luna Dolan, Ellie Cutts and Rahima Smikil.

Rahima said: “It’s important to recognise the work that’s gone in to allow women to do what they do today.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Inspirational Women of Sheffield display was commissioned and unveiled by four Year 10 members of the Student Leadership Team; Libby Waller, Luna Dolan, Ellie Cutts and Rahima Smikil.

She added: “I felt proud that I was chosen to step forward and unveil this display.”

The week began with an inspirational assembly that challenged harmful stereotypes of women and promoted female role models from Sheffield to ‘#BreakTheBias’.

Students at the school were also challenged to consider what the world might be like if gender roles were reversed for the duration of the week.

This insightful debate helped students to better understand the prejudices and biases that are still prevalent in today's society.

Staff members wore Suffragette badges and sashes while students made pledges to #breakthebias following this year’s campaign for International Women’s Day.

Year 10 student Jake Wheelhouse said: “Women do need more empowerment and there’s still steps needed to improve this situation.”

‘Important to ensure women feel empowered’

All day, staff members wore badges and sashes commemorating Suffragette movements, and students pledged to #breakthebias in response to this year's campaign for International Women's Day, which took place on March 8.

The staff members also celebrated the occasion by sharing drinks, biscuits and stories from the action packed week.

At the conclusion of the day, staff members gathered to celebrate the event by sharing drinks, biscuits, and stories from the action packed week.

Paige Unwin, Year 11 learning manager, said: “It was lovely to celebrate the successes of women with staff members today, it’s important to ensure that women feel empowered.”

School principal Andrew Downing said: “The celebrations for International Women’s Day this year have been exceptional. Staff and students have really come together in support of our campaign to ‘Break the Bias’.”

International Women's Day is marked annually on March 8 and honours women's ‘global social, economic, cultural, and political achievements’, according to the website for International Women's Day.