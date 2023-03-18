These dogs, some of whom have had an awful start to their lives, are all looking for new forever homes near Sheffield.
Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, has more than 20 loveable dogs, suitable for a variety of homes, which are up for adoption. The breeds looking for love include bulldogs, Staffies, Pomeranians and jack russell terriers, and they range from puppies to older dogs, all with very different personalities.
Is one of these dogs, who are currently being looked after by staff at the shelter or at foster homes, the companion you’ve been searching for? Are you ready to show them the love and affection they deserve? If so, you can get in touch now to find out if you are a suitable match.
1. Dogs for adoption
More than 20 dogs are currently available for adoption at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston, near Sheffield Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Willow, a doodle crossbreed
Willow is an eight-month-old doodle crossbreed. She's described as a 'complex little girl' who has been passed from place to place, which has left her quite insecure. Willow will benefit from experienced owners and owners keen to get behavioural support/attend training classes to help build her confidence. Willow is very worried when away from her owners which will need to be carefully managed during her settling period. She warms to people quickly with a gentle approach and is very affectionate. She is very playful with dogs and could live with a very steady playful adult dog who won't be unsettled by her behaviour. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Mr Banks, a small Bully crossbreed
Mr Banks, who is around 18 months old, arrived under very troubled circumstances with freshly cropped and sore ears, and incredibly underweight. He is a sweet young dog with loads of potential, he loves people despite his poor experiences with them previously. He is looking for a home with children aged 14+ with owners who will teach him all things dog such as how to walk on a lead and how to mix with other dogs. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Indiana, a staffy crossbreed
Indiana, aged six-and-a-half months, is the sanctuary's newest arrival, and best suited to a home keen for adventuring and exploring. He is a young boy, so puppy training classes are essential to his rehoming. He is a bright boy who is already learning manners. Indiana is best suited to a family that has some experience with young and boisterous dogs. He could live with children aged 12+ providing they are keen to get involved with his training. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary