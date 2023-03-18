2 . Willow, a doodle crossbreed

Willow is an eight-month-old doodle crossbreed. She's described as a 'complex little girl' who has been passed from place to place, which has left her quite insecure. Willow will benefit from experienced owners and owners keen to get behavioural support/attend training classes to help build her confidence. Willow is very worried when away from her owners which will need to be carefully managed during her settling period. She warms to people quickly with a gentle approach and is very affectionate. She is very playful with dogs and could live with a very steady playful adult dog who won't be unsettled by her behaviour. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary