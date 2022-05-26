Rebecca, 31, from Shiregreen, who asked not to give her last name, says she is spending nights awake caring for the anxious pups while their mother is in Sheffield Council’s kennels on West Bar.

She says her rescue dog, Roxy, a 5-year-old papillon/chihuahua cross, ran off after she slipped off her collar at 10am on Tuesday, May 24. By 1pm, she was picked up by the council’s dog warden.

Rebecca says one of the three puppies has already died in the time it has been separated from its mother.

However, Roxy had a litter of three puppies three weeks ago. She has now been separated from them for two nights.

Now, Rebecca says the puppies ‘are dying’ without their mother as she does not have the £65 to release her from council care – and the fee rises by £15 a day after the first two days.

As of May 26, after two days, Rebecca says one of the puppies has died without its mother, and the fee has risen to £80.

Rebecca said: “I’ve been up all night looking after the puppies.

"They’re screeching all night looking for their mother, and I know she will be anxious without them too.

“They are in a really bad state without their mother.

"One of them has already died overnight, after two days without its mother. It was in a really bad condition. It’s heartbreaking.

"I’ve got no money to my name and they won’t release her without the £65, and it increases by £15 every day.

"To be honest I just really want the mother back, for the puppies’ sake. I physically cannot look after the puppies without the mother.

"I want the council to send Roxy home for the sake of her and her puppies.”

Sheffield City Council has been contacted for a comment.

Rebecca says she is already £400 in debt after rescuing Roxy and her puppies in the past month.

Sheffield City Council’s website says any dog that is not reclaimed after seven days becomes its property and may be made available for adoption.