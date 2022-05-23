Cats and dogs for adoption: Rotherham rescue charity's appeal to give these animals a new homes in South Yorkshire

Rain Rescue in Wickersley, Rotherham, has saved thousands of cats and dogs in the region, helping at risk and abandoned animals find loving homes.

Founded in 2002 the charity is now looking for homes for some of the animals which have been at the centre the longest.

A spokesperson said: “In June of this year Rain Rescue will have been rescuing, healing, loving and rehoming dogs and cats for 20 years, and it is always a thrill to our staff and volunteers alike, when we see these animals who were often so broken when they came to us, excitedly going off with their new families to their loving forever home.

Mabel a 5 year old Akita. I am a lovable, laid back girl.

“But for the occasional few animals it doesn’t happen this way, and they are overlooked by people wanting to adopt.”

The centre is appealing for readers to help Jai, a black male Greyhound, and Mabel, an Akita.

They have both been at the charity for a long time but workers believe they have been overlooked by people looking to adopt.

Jai is three years and 10 months old and is described as “a lovely, chilled out pooch”.

Jai. a 4 year old greyhound.

Jai could live with children eight years and over although he cannot share his home with other pets.

He would love a family that is able to build up leaving hours gradually.

Mabel is a five-year-old Akita who is described as “a loveable, laid back girl”.

She would also need to be the only pet in her new home and needs to be groomed regularly.

Rain Rescue