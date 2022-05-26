Sheffield dance school hosting Full Monty nights to raise funds to take class to Disneyland Paris

KCA dance academy, in Shiregreen, Sheffield, hopes to take its dance class to Disneyland Paris in October this year, where they will get the opportunity to dance on stage.

To afford the trip for its dance class of over 30 children, some of the parents and volunteers are fundraising to be able to take the dance class to Paris.

The seven men rehearsing The Full Monty to raise money for KCA dance school.

With the return of The Full Monty spreading excitement round Sheffield at the moment, they have decided to ‘do The Full Monty’ and host two themed nights around the film to raise funds.

Hosted on June 18 and July 16, seven men have volunteered to help out and rehearse The Full Monty to put on a show for people to enjoy, whilst also raising the money that KCA dance academy needs.

They performers will rehearse snippets from the film, including the famous post office scene.

On the night, in addition to the show, there will be raffles, a hypnotist, a band and much more to give people a good experience.

The dance school is also attempting to contact The Full Monty producers to see if they can get any pictures or even a short performance from them to make it the ultimate experience and raise as much as possible.

Other fundraising methods the parents and volunteers are using include a Tombola table at Morrisons, a five-a-side football tournament, bag packing, sponsored walks, Halloween nights and much more.

One of the parents who are helping to raise funds said: “It is a really really good dance school, down to earth – a lot of people are putting a lot of hours in, voluntary hours, to make things happen.”

In addition to the DisneyLand fundraiser, the KCA academy is also raising funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which is a cause close to home for members of the dance school.