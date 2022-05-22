On Monday night (May 16), production crews took over Gleadless Valley Parish Church for a nighttime shoot, and on Tuesday, they draped a blackout curtain over a resident's home for interior shots.

In their closing scenes on Thursday, May 19 a young actress walked down the hill to Spotswood Place, smashed a van's windscreen with a skateboard and then swore at the driver before walking away.

Tupele Dorgu, a former Coronation Street actress, was spotted on the street on Wednesday walking on set dressed in a dressing robe.

The house is said to be the setting for ‘a major character’ in the series, rumoured to be Robert Carlyle's character Gaz's tearaway daughter.

The planned eight-part Disney+ series will reportedly take 20 weeks to film under the watch of Little Island Productions, and it will launch in early 2023.

The series will reunite The Full Monty cast 25 years after the Sheffield-based comedy became a box office smash hit.

The 1997 film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash.

The week of filming in Gleadless comes after shooting took place in Manchester in early May.

Makers of the spin-off TV series, announced in March, said it will follow the original characters as they ‘navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors’.

Here are some of the pictures taken by photographer Dean Atkins during the filming this week.

