Sheffield dad takes on epic 300-mile scooter ride in memory of beloved aunt

Adam Moore has pledged to ride 300 miles in September on his kickbike 'Sue'.

Eschewing the ways of the faster, sleeker, cheaper and more sensible-looking pedal bike, Adam Moore, 41, has instead vowed to complete Cancer Research UK’s Cycle 300 challenge on a super-sized ‘kickbike’.

And rather than zipping through Sheffield’s streets, the IT manager says he has been stopped on every ride out by strangers interested in his scooter.

In fact, Adam says he has had to print a QR code for his charity page because so many people have stopped him on his expeditions to ask questions and donate.

'Sue' the kickbike. The super-sized scooter has been a hit with passersby who have stopped Adam to ask him about his expedition and donate to the cause.

“I keep getting stopped by strangers on the street asking what I’m riding,” said Adam.

“One group of lads stopped me and asked what I was riding. After I told them what I was doing it for, they did a whip-around right there and gave me £20. It’s been really affirming after the pandemic.”

Adam discovered the joy of scooters after he bought two for him and his daughter at the beginning of the first lockdown.

“I felt like a kid again,” said Adam. “I’ve never really been that into bikes.

Adam with 'Sue'. The dad from Ecclesfield has had to print a QR code to make it easier for strangers to donate to his charity page.

“At first I had to walk up hills but now I can push up them, even hills like Handsworth Road. There’s a technique to it, you have to pivot from leg to leg so you don’t get worn out.

“You can’t go in cycle lanes though. The law says they’re too slow. So you have to plan your route out. I’ve been taking the Trans Pennine Trail a lot.

"I have a bell to alert pedestrians. They always spin around expecting a bike to come speeding past and then they see me pushing me way along instead.”

Now, Adam has pledged to complete the Cancer Research UK challenge to ‘cycle’ 300 miles during September in memory of his auntie Joanne Burt, who died three years ago.

Through online donations and pitch-ins from delighted passersby on the street, Adam has so far raised over £1,300 for the cause, and has so far put in 71 miles.