Sheffield family centre takes on walking challenge to raise money for local charity

The Sheffield Family Centre Team are set to walk over 20 miles to raise money to fund a local baby charity’s vital equipment warehouse.

The group is contributing towards Baby Basics Charity’s goal to raise over £50,000 to help rent a storeroom for the distribution of baby resources to Sheffield and UK families.

Over 11 team members are set to trek across all the family centre hubs in the city on September 18, starting from the Early Days Family Centre to Primrose Family Centre.

Sue Howard, the team manager, said: “Baby Basics Charity are a great help to us in our work with families and we thought it would be great to support them as they’ve always been there for us, so we really wanted to give back.

Doing this challenge also helps raise our centres’ profile as a lot of families may not know that we still operate. We are here if you still need us and we will provide the support you require.”

Sheffield’s Family Centres assist parents, babies, children and their families to have a great start in life by providing services as early as possible.

They offer a range of free regular activities such as breastfeeding groups and drop-ins, baby and toddler groups, in accordance with the Covid government guidelines.

The centres work closely with Baby Basics Charity which provides essential baby equipment such as clothing and toiletries to vulnerable families, teenage mums, those seeking asylum, those fleeing domestic abuse and trafficking.

Cat Ross, chief executive for Baby Basics, said: “We are grateful to the Sheffield Family Centre Team and we are thrilled they’d like to support us in this way to raise money for our national warehouse.

We are very excited for them and we wish them all the best. We will be there to cheer them at the start and at the end of the actual day.”