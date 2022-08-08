David Lipka took on the 14-day adventure from Caen in Normandy to Nice on the French Riviera in aid of South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

The ride actually began with heavy rain in northern France and on through the famous Loire Valley but the further south he travelled, the hotter it became - tough going when he was cycling to heights of 64,000 feet.

Apart from a minor problem with a stuck back brake on day 13, he managed to complete the journey safely, with the final 55-mile section taking him to Nice and the welcoming Mediterranean waves.

And all the effort and exertion have now raised a fantastic £2,820 for Roundabout, South Yorkshire’s youth homeless charity which supports young people aged 16 to 25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The fund will be used in Roundabout’s Rapid Rehousing programme. Its team of dedicated workers who actively go out into the community, identify homeless young people who need intensive support and help them to access accommodation and develop their long-term living skills.

David said: “For all of us, having a comfortable bed to sleep in is a basic right but there are so many who do not have that, who are not going to be in a safe place at the end of the day.

“I have had that experience of not having a safe bed to go to so I do recognise the importance of it, particularly for young people.”

Roundabout Events Fundraiser Emily Bush added: “We have all been blown away by David’s determination, strength and commitment to supporting our charity.

“It is always so gratifying to know that there are people like David, prepared to do so much to help the young people we support.

“The fantastic amount he has raised really will make the most enormous difference to our Rapid Rehousing programme.”