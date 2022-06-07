Ian Sunderland, aged 34, was driving his orange KTM Superduke motorbike along Mortimer Road, travelling away from the Strines Inn in Bradfield Dale, when he hit a stone wall.
He was thrown from his bike, sustained critical injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services.
His family, who shared this photo with police, said: “His bike was his pride and joy. Ian loved this photo.”
South Yorkshire Police today said they still want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision last Thursday, June 2.
Officers are seeking the driver of a white Audi who was travelling in the opposite direction at the time.
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 677 of June 2. Dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.