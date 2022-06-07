Ian Sunderland, aged 34, was driving his orange KTM Superduke motorbike along Mortimer Road, travelling away from the Strines Inn in Bradfield Dale, when he hit a stone wall.

He was thrown from his bike, sustained critical injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services.

His family, who shared this photo with police, said: “His bike was his pride and joy. Ian loved this photo.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Sunderland, 34, died following a motorbike crash on Mortimer Road in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police today said they still want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision last Thursday, June 2.

Officers are seeking the driver of a white Audi who was travelling in the opposite direction at the time.