It is reported that at around 4:57pm on Thursday 2 June, a man in his 30s was travelling along Mortimer Road away from the Strines Inn on an orange KTM Superduke motorbike when he was in collision with a stone wall.

He was thrown from his bike and suffered critical injuries.

Emergency services attended, but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are seeking witnesses to the smash in which a man died.

Officers now want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

A spokesman said: “Did you witness the collision? Do you think you may have dashcam footage?

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a white Audi travelling in the opposite direction who they believe may have witnessed the collision.