Sheffield couple Erica and Neville finally get married - seven decades after love blossomed as teenage sweethearts

There wasn't a dry eye in the house as Broomgrove Nursing Home resident Erica married long-term partner Neville Vickery in a ceremony on August 10 conducted by Father John Cooke – the priest at St Williams Church - where the couple are parishioners.

It was also the first wedding hosted at the care home in Broomhall, where staff went above and beyond the call of duty to decorate the home, bake a wedding cake, prepare a buffet and make the bride look stunning for her big day.

Judy Warburton, a clinical nurse manager at the home, said: “It was without a doubt one of the most special and moving events we’ve ever had. We truly could not have been prouder to host this special day for two wonderful people.”

“It was really lovely. We got everything ready, prepared the area, got the seats out and then one of the carers came to get Erica ready and dressed and do her makeup.

Judy added: “She really really enjoyed the day; I spoke to her husband afterwards as he was taking her up into the room and asked how their day was, and they were literally speechless; he said it was perfect. It was exactly what they wanted, and he was in tears for half of the day.

“The family and relatives were sat outside in the garden with the couple, and it was a beautiful day, absolutely fabulous. You couldn't have chosen it better.”

Erica, who is aged 89, and described as a ‘very bubbly, bright, and intelligent lady’ by staff, met her husband Neville when they were both in their late teens.

The couple got engaged but then Neville moved to South Africa after finding a job and Erica decided to stay in the UK.

After about 20 years or so in South Africa, Neville returned to the UK.

And with the help of mutual friends, the couple got back in touch with each other and rekindled their romance for a number of years.