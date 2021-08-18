Dedicated former nurse announced as next Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire

The Queen has been pleased to appoint Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of South Yorkshire on the retirement

of Mr. Andrew Coombe CVO on the November 5 this year.

Dame Hilary, who lives near Barnsley with her husband Neil, has spent her entire career in nursing, beginning and ending her main NHS career in Sheffield.

The 57-year-old retired three years ago as chief nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; and now works as an independent professional consultant.

Dame Hilary co-led the development of the safer nursing care tool, which is now used widely in hospitals across the UK; and is an honorary professor at Sheffield Hallam University, an Honorary Doctor of Medicine at Sheffield University, a Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing and has served onthe National Institute for Healthcare Research Advisory Board.