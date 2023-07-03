Anger has stirred among Sheffield residents after piles of rubbish have been left lining streets as students move house.

One resident, a 24-year-old on Lancing Road, Highfield, who asked not to be named, said her walk to work is ‘disgusting’ due to the mess, and went as far as to call this year the ‘worst ever’ for rubbish left in the streets.

She said: “This morning I saw a child nearly skid off their bike into a pile of rubbish because it had encroached onto the pavement. I also saw other families crossing the road to avoid it.

Rubbish bags left out near the Botanical Gardens

“I do think there’s this culture of ‘I don’t want that, so I’ll just leave it outside, then it’s somebody else’s problem’.”

Sheffield City Council says is working with Sheffield Hallam University, the University of Sheffield, landlords and letting agencies during the student move out period.

Councillor Joe Otten, chair of the Waste and Street Scene Committee, said: “The council is working with universities, Amey and Veolia to minimise disruption to local residents during the student move out period. Temporary additional waste collections are in place for 8000 properties in student areas close to both Sheffield Hallam and the University of Sheffield to ensure rubbish is collected quickly. Until 9th July, students can place bags of extra waste, which should be securely tied, on the pavement for collection within 48 hours. The public can also report any waste, fly tipping or littering through the council’s website, this will then be removed within 48 hours.

“To prevent rubbish from being left on the streets, our universities have been engaging with students through the ‘Donate Don’t Waste’ campaign, which encourages students to properly dispose of waste or donate items to charity or the university to distribute to other students.

Discarded waste on Silver Mill Road, Highfield.

“I hope students who are moving out for the summer have fond memories of their time in Sheffield and will take up the opportunity to make donations, and with the help of this extra waste service, leave their neighbourhoods in a good condition.”

Here’s what residents can do if there are problems caused by waste

Between the 24th June and 9th of July:

- If bagged waste isn’t cleared report it to Veolia via the contact centre on 0114 274567

- Any other waste placed out not bagged during this period is considered littering/fly tipping and will be dealt with through the council’s normal procedures. It can be reported via the link by clicking here, and will be collected within 48 hours. Those responsible could face fixed penalty notice or prosecution for placing waste out that isn’t bagged.

Outside the 24th June & 9th July

- Any waste placed on the highway outside of this collection period considered littering/fly tipping and will be dealt with through the council’s normal procedures. It can be reported via the link by clicking here, and will be collected within 48 hours. Those responsible could face fixed penalty notice or prosecution for placing waste out that isn’t bagged.