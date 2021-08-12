Sheffield CO-OP store celebrates 36 years of serving community

It’s a summer of celebration for Swallownest’s Co-op as the store marks 36 years of being there for the community with a fresh new look.

To recognise the occasion and thank local members, customers and causes for their continued support and involvement, the store team will be hosting a family fun weekend starting on August 14.

Through Co-op Membership and Co-op’s Local Community Fund, shoppers have raised an amazing £45,368 so far, and, over the weekend, current local causes will be running games and competitions and handing out free ice creams to help raise money for Co-op's charity partner, MIND.

Swallownest Co-op.

Helen White, Swallownest Co-op’s manager, said: “It’s been a brilliant 36 years of serving and supporting the Swallownest community. We’re thrilled to be continuing our commitment to local members and customers with a fresh new look, community events and exclusive offers.

“I’d like to thank everyone for shopping with us and helping us make Swallownest a better place to live, work and play – I look forward to seeing old and new faces at our family fun weekend.”