The standalone kiosk will focus on helping customers to find their optimum skin health, with therapists on hand to offer as much help as necessary.

It will offer the full range of Dermalogica skincare products as well as a full treament menu consisting of Face Mapping Skin Analysis, SkinSolver Treaments, ProSkin Power and ProSkin Peel.

There will be four different areas for customers to enjoy, from an educational spot to learn more about skin health, to a treatment area, and a place to shop all the latest products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand new Dermalogica skincare kiosk is opening at Meadowhall in Sheffield.

Therapists will use expect face-mapping technology to find the perfect treatment and products for each customer.

Dermalogica’s head of retail, Vanessa Burlingham, said: “Our ambition is to help our customers achieve their healthiest skin ever using personalised treatments and a results-driven home care routine.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, added: “We’re always looking for new brands and experiences to bring to Meadowhall, so we’re excited to welcome an internationally recognised brand such as Dermalogica. I’m sure the new kiosk will be a hit with shoppers.”

It is the latest beauty and skincare opening at the large Sheffield shopping centre in recent weeks.

Luxury retailer Flannels opened a brand new store in the former House of Fraser site and unveiled a new beauty hall.

It was the biggest luxury retail investment to date in the city, according to the company, with around £10 million spent transforming the 55,000 sq ft space ahead of its grand opening.