Sheffield’s double-decker Alpine Lodge festive bar has arrived on the Peace Gardens, which means the countdown is on until the Christmas Market opens. There are two dates to mark in the calendar for when the Steel City’s festive fun begins – the day the market opens, and the ‘Big Light Switch On’.

On Friday, November 18, the Christmas Market will open its shutters to families with traders stalls, Santa’s Grotto and carnival rides. Traders will be selling refreshments, gifts and local produce from traditional wooden cabins on Fargate, the Peace Gardens and the Moor from 10am to 6pm every day from November 18 until Christmas Eve.

The centrepiece of Sheffield's annual Christmas market, the double-decker Alpine Lodge, has arrived on the Peace Gardens.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy the two Christmas bars between 10am and 10pm. The two-storey Alpine Lodge is on the Peace Gardens, while the Alpine Bar – which in previous years was on Fargate – is now on The Moor due to the arrival of the new Shipping Container Park.

Children’s rides and Santa’s Grotto will be on the edge of the Peace Gardens on Pinstone Street. They open 10am-6pm weekdays, 10am-7pm Saturdays and 11am- 6pm on Sundays.

When is Sheffield’s Big Light Switch On?

The Big Light Switch On event will feature light shows, fun and fireworks across the city centre from 2pm on November 20. This will see a dual launch of illuminations at Barkers Pool and Town Hall Square at 6pm.

Festive fixtures are being moved into place, including giant baubles and presents made of string lights, a huge Christmas wreath and a banner.

Activities include street entertainers, choirs, dance, panto and special guests - to be announced - to switch on the lights, with music and entertainment from Heart FM.

Councillor Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skills policy committee, said: “Christmas is a time when we come together with family, friends, and colleagues, lifting our spirits and bringing a lot of joy as the winter draws in. It’s also a crucial time of year for independent businesses and our hospitality industry so it’s more important than ever that we support them during this period.

“We’ve got all the usual festive treats and activities on offer for everyone to enjoy. A little bit of Christmas magic can bring a lot of cheer and I think we all need that right now.”

