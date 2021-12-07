The Children’s Hospital Charity’s much-loved display, established in 2004, brings people together with a shared goal to build a better future for the staff, patients and the families at Sheffield Children’s.

In return for pledging to raise funds, each sponsor sees their snowflake sparkle on one of our sites, with an attached name tag recognising their contribution for all to see.

The Children's Hospital Charity turns on the Christmas snowflakes for 2021

The money raised will support the fundraising for a new on-site Helipad and a redeveloped Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s.

The Children’s Hospital Charity have now raised more than half the projected £6m cost of the helipad.

As well as the Western Bank site, snowflakes supporting Sheffield Children’s can also be found on the Becton Centre for Children and Young People and the Ryegate Children’s Centre.

Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre and the Alhambra Shopping Centre in Barnsley have also supported the effort this year.

The Children's Hospital Charity turns on the Christmas snowflakes for 2021. Oliver Howe and Amie Greatorex from Morrisons at Ecclesfield perform the switch on.

Turning on the snowflakes this year on behalf of Morrisons was eight-year-old Oliver Howe.

In total, 25 Morrisons stores raised £22,000 towards the appeal this year. Oliver was treated on the Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s for a brain tumour.

He received life-saving care, including several months of radiotherapy and 109 days of chemotherapy.

Artistic Impression of the new helipad at Sheffield Children's Hospital

Oliver’s family and friends also raised more than £5,300 to have their own ‘Team Oliver Howe’ snowflake.

For the first time this Christmas, there are also snowflakes on Sheffield City Hall and St John’s Church, Owlerton with snowflakes also due to be displayed on the Holmes-by-Holmes building in Chesterfield.

The Children’s Hospital Charity would also like to place on record our thanks to platform company Elev8, Cinderella Support Services, the Estates Management Team at Sheffield Children’s, Christmas supply company Fizzco and Wentworth Pewter for their invaluable support in ensuring the project’s success.

Charity fundraiser Tchad Western reveals the amount raised through the snowflakes campaign.

The snowflake appeal has now raised more than £1m for Sheffield Children’s Hospital since its inception.

The project raised over £475,000 towards the new £2.75M Cancer and Leukaemia ward, which has now opened to patients.

Sophie Coburn, Corporate Partnerships officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “We are thrilled to have a record-breaking amount pledged for our snowflake appeal this year.

“It really has become a highlight of the festive season for the city and the money raised will help Sheffield Children’s where it is needed most, including by building a new on-site Helipad and redeveloping the Emergency Department.

“We are so grateful to every individual, family, business, community group, school, street and suburb that has united behind our fundraising this Christmas. Your support will help change the lives of young patients at Sheffield Children’s for generations to come.”