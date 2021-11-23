Skateboarder Bombette Martin, aged 15, has become The Children's Hospital Charity's youngest patron

The 15-year-old, who made history at Tokyo 2020 and won the women’s park event at the 2021 UK National Championships, is the charity’s youngest patron.

She said: “I am awestruck to think that I could be someone who helps other children, whether that be through raising money to support them through treatment, creating awareness of providing any other encouragement I can. I hope to be able to boost patients and families through difficult times.

“I also know from personal experience how inspiring it is to see people of a similar age achieve their goals. I had a lot of people doubting me, but being an Olympian was the biggest aim of my life and I was able to make it happen.

“No matter how big or small, or how old we are, we can achieve our dreams and I’m really looking forward to helping the patients at Sheffield Children’s realise theirs too.”

Bombette earlier this year became the first female skateboarder to ever compete in a park event in the Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020 as part of Team GB. She also won the women’s park event at the 2021 UK National Championships.

Born and raised in New York City, she holds dual citizenship after spending much of her childhood in the UK, where her father was born.

As well as representing the young people who visit Sheffield Children’s, her first charity role also reflects the international reach of Sheffield Children’s. Children and young people travel from around the world to Sheffield for ground-breaking medical treatment, with the trust seeing patients from over 40 countries for specialised care in 2020/21.

Sheffield Children’s is one of only three dedicated children’s trusts in the UK, with many staff leaders in their fields, recognised nationally and internationally for their expertise and role shaping paediatric care.

Among its many specialist areas, Sheffield Children’s is a pioneering centre for neurosurgery including brain tumour removal, has the largest Metabolic Bone Disease Service of its kind in Western Europe and receives new-born screening referrals from around the world through its dedicated clinical genetics department.

Bombette learned about Sheffield Children’s through James Hope-Gill, Chief Executive Officer of Skateboard GB and an ambassador for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Mr Hope-Gill said: “I’m delighted that Bombette has become a patron of this amazing charity. She is a rising star in the world of skateboarding and as well as being a fantastic role model, she will also help raise awareness of the essential and lifesaving work of the hospital.”

Last month, Bombette visited Sheffield Children’s to learn more about her role and while she was there, performed a few tricks outside the main entrance.

She will now support The Children’s Hospital Charity’s upcoming fundraising efforts to build a new on-site Helipad and Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s.

Ruth Brown, Acting Chief Executive at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust added: “We are delighted to welcome Bombette to the charity patron team at Sheffield Children’s….