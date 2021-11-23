Hundreds of ‘snowflakes’ have been put up on Sheffield Children’s Hospital and the City Hall, raising money for the former and decorating the city in tome for Christmas to boot.

Project Co-ordinator Sophie Coburn said: “We are so grateful for all the support we had with our snowflake appeal this weekend. Beginning bright and early on Saturday morning, Elev8 Access Platforms Limited and Cinderella Support Services worked with the Estates Team at Sheffield Children’s to install over 300 snowflakes on our hospital.

"In total, they worked over 20 hours across the weekend, with many giving their time voluntarily to deliver the installation at as low a cost as possible to the Charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Children's Hospital snowflakes installed on the City Hall.

“We would also like to thank Andy Bridger and all the team at Sheffield City Trust. It was amazing to see our snowflakes sparkle on such an iconic building at Sheffield City Hall and the firework display on Sunday evening was magical. There's still time to sponsor your very own snowflake for Sheffield Children's this year, email [email protected] to book yours today."

Over the past seven years, Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s award-winning snowflake display has raised more than £1m.

In return for pledging to raise funds, each sponsor sees their snowflake sparkle on one of the sites, with an attached name tag recognising their contribution.

The initiative aims to bring people together with a shared goal to build a better future for the staff, patients and their families at Sheffield Children’s.

Installing the snowflakes at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Installing the snowflakes at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Installing the snowflakes at Sheffield Children's Hospital.