Sheffield Children's Hospital mascot helps bring Christmas sparkle to Crystal Peaks

Centre manager Lee Greenwood helps Theo the Bear launch Sheffield Children's Hospital snowflakes and the Christmas lights at Crystal Peaks

The Children’s Hospital Charity’s snowflakes have been installed at Crystal Peaks as part of its display throughout the Christmas period.

And Theo the Bear joined centre manager Lee Greenwood to get the season off to a glittering start.

“We are delighted to be joining The Children’s Hospital Charity again and adding their snowflakes to our festive display,” said Lee.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Crystal Peaks sees itself as very much at the heart of the community and Sheffield Children’s Hospital touches the lives of so many people every year.

“We hope that our visitors will enjoy seeing the snowflakes and will want to support this outstanding city charity as much as we do.”

Santa has also arrived at the centre, with his grotto now open for booking.