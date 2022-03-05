Sheffield chef Luke French, the brains behind Jöro, selected for BBC2’s Great British Menu

A Sheffield chef has been selected to take part in one of TV’s most popular cooking competitions.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 12:51 pm

Luke French, the brains behind the Steel City eating establishment Jöro, revealed on Instagram that he will appear on BBC2’s Great British Menu representing The North East and Yorkshire.

Combining local produce with Asian influences out of a Sheffield shipping container, Luke French is part of a new generation of modern British chefs pushing the county’s cuisine forward.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield takeaway given new food hygiene rating

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Luke French pictured with show host Andi Oliver

Making the announcement he said: “I am proud and excited to announce that I am representing The North East & Yorkshire this year on @greatbritishmenu.

"I have watched this show in awe since it first began, and as a young chef growing up I always wanted to cook @greatbritishmenu so I am buzzing to finally be one of the chefs competing in that kitchen.”Tune in to see Luke at 8pm BBC2 on Tuesday, cooking alongside Mark Aisthorpe, Liz Cottam, Bobby Geetha and host Andi Oliver

SheffieldAndi OliverYorkshireThe North East