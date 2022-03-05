Sheffield chef Luke French, the brains behind Jöro, selected for BBC2’s Great British Menu
A Sheffield chef has been selected to take part in one of TV’s most popular cooking competitions.
Luke French, the brains behind the Steel City eating establishment Jöro, revealed on Instagram that he will appear on BBC2’s Great British Menu representing The North East and Yorkshire.
Combining local produce with Asian influences out of a Sheffield shipping container, Luke French is part of a new generation of modern British chefs pushing the county’s cuisine forward.
Making the announcement he said: “I am proud and excited to announce that I am representing The North East & Yorkshire this year on @greatbritishmenu.
"I have watched this show in awe since it first began, and as a young chef growing up I always wanted to cook @greatbritishmenu so I am buzzing to finally be one of the chefs competing in that kitchen.”Tune in to see Luke at 8pm BBC2 on Tuesday, cooking alongside Mark Aisthorpe, Liz Cottam, Bobby Geetha and host Andi Oliver