Sheffield chef Luke French, the brains behind Jöro, selected for BBC2’s Great British Menu

Luke French, the brains behind the Steel City eating establishment Jöro, revealed on Instagram that he will appear on BBC2’s Great British Menu representing The North East and Yorkshire.

Combining local produce with Asian influences out of a Sheffield shipping container, Luke French is part of a new generation of modern British chefs pushing the county’s cuisine forward.

Luke French pictured with show host Andi Oliver

Making the announcement he said: “I am proud and excited to announce that I am representing The North East & Yorkshire this year on @greatbritishmenu.