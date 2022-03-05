Sheffield takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Sheffield takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 11:34 am
Updated
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 11:34 am
Noor Pizza, a takeaway at Barnsley Road was given the score after assessment on January 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sheffield's 534 takeaways with ratings, 264 (49 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.