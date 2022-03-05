Sheffield takeaway given new food hygiene rating

Noor Pizza, a takeaway at Barnsley Road was given the score after assessment on January 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sheffield's 534 takeaways with ratings, 264 (49 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Takeaway receives new rating