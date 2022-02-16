As part of its 70th anniversary celebrations, Sheffield Mencap and Gateway has shared 70 stories from members, carers, staff and volunteers who talk about the brilliant work of the charity and the family feeling enjoyed by everyone involved.

Sheffield Mencap & Gateway is the leading learning disability charity in Sheffield and has now, for 70 years, helped and supported people to live better lives through a variety of support services.

Founded in 1951 by parents wanting a better life for their children with learning disabilities, Sheffield Mencap & Gateway is based at Norfolk Lodge in Sheffield and aims to make all people with learning disabilities and their carers feel valued, included and respected.

The Raynes Family now see Sheffield Mencap and Gateway as part of the family.

In celebration of its 70th anniversary, the charity has collected 70 stories from members, carers, staff and volunteers. These stories from people involved with the charity bring to life what it means to them by describing the skills they have gained, the problems they have overcome, new friends they have made and more.

Through these stories, the charity wants to get the voices and experiences of the learning disability community in Sheffield widely heard.

The charity has also published a book titled ‘Ten Stories’, which focuses on 10 families who have received long-term and holistic support from the charity.

Darren Winnell is Story 32 and a volunteers at Sheffield Mencap and Gateway

One of the stories included in the ‘Ten Stories’ book is that of the Raynes Family who, after being made homeless, moved to Sheffield knowing nobody and having no support in place for their four children. They have so far been involved in 10 of the charity’s projects between them and now think of Sheffield Mencap and Gateway as part of their family.

Here are some more examples of stories told by people involved in the 70 stories project:

Darren Winnell, Charity Volunteers (Story 32): “My sister Judith was a member of Gateway for many years and had happy times there so when I decided I wanted to volunteer in 2017 Gateway was an obvious choice. It’s such a happy place to be and I never want to miss Monday nights. Everyone is so positive and that goes for my fellow volunteers too, for that few hours every week it is a great place to be.”

Grace Wilde is story 39 and an adult member at Sheffield Mencap and Gateway.

Grace Wilde, Adult Member (Story 39): “I have all my best friends here and Mencap is my family. My happiest memory here is making friends. I love being part of it. I’ve got the best cooking group on Thursday.”

Blake Rogers, Child Member (Story 23):

"I started attending TGIF when I was 10 years old. I was shy and needed a lot of support and encouragement to participate in the activities at first. But now my confidence has grown hugely and I attend three more groups.”

Blake’s mum – Kelly Challenger, Ex-Volunteer (Story 31): “I was a volunteer for about three years. Volunteering changed my life in so many ways. It increased my self-confidence, I felt better about myself, it also helped my future goals. I got to meet new people and gain some amazing friends. I volunteered in many groups over the years: art, drama, sewing, cooking and woodwork.”