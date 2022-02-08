Crisis South Yorkshire aim to provide support and resources for homeless people, and those at risk of homelessness, in the South Yorkshire region.

They offer free practical and creative workshops, individual advice and guidance sessions to try and get homeless people back on their feet. All sessions are ran by qualified tutors and can lead to qualifications to help people get a job.

Ben Mason on a Crisis nature walk in the Peak District

Recently, Crisis has begun to offer the John Muir award to its members as part of an environmental scheme led by the wild places charity, The John Muir Trust.

The Trust offers the opportunity to help people to get into the Peak District, protect it and enhance it.

Something Crisis describes as a “game changer”, using the Peak District to help heal rough sleepers has been found to be rewarding for the homeless, with many opportunities on the scheme including navigating public transport, getting fit and being part of a supportive community.

One of the homeless men Crisis has helped to gain the skills and confidence needed for them to find a sustained tenancy, job and new purpose is Ben Mason, who finished university two years ago but struggled to find a place to stay.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go, I couldn’t go back with my family and couldn’t afford anywhere on my own, so I ended up sofa-surfing for a while,” says Ben.

Ben stayed with some of his friends for a while, but after the pandemic hit Ben had to move away and his planned new job fell through. One of his friends suggested Ben get in touch with Crisis and he did exactly that, and hasn’t looked back since, he said.

“Within a week, they found me somewhere to live, absolutely brilliantly fast and I couldn’t ask for anymore, and I have been working with them ever since,” Ben added.

The charity didn’t just move Ben in, they gave him help with all the admin side of things, which Ben had never experienced before and helped him with everything he needed to set up and run his new home. Ben also got involved with many activities and classes with Crisis, including cooking.

Ben is now one of the John Muir award winners, having been a part of the outdoors project with Crisis and their partnership with the Peak Rangers.

Crisis has now helped Ben find a job, which he is delighted to be starting next week.

Ben now spends every Friday afternoon helping with the Crisis nature walks that helped change his life.