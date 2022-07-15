The couple, who have been together for four years and announced they were expecting a child in February, revealed their son was born on Saturday morning (July 9).

In a statement, Ms Adams said: “We are so excited to have welcomed our son into the world on Saturday morning at around 7am. Nothing prepares you for this moment in life but I am so overwhelmed with love and proud of Ella.”

She added in an interview with Hello: “We can’t wait to start this new chapter.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ella Baig and Nicola Adams at the Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2022 in Ascot, England. They welcomed their first baby boy on July 9 (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot).

Nicola Adams is a double Olympic champion boxer and was previously based at the Ingle Gym.

The couple let the cat out of the bag in February when they shared an image of the two of them with their ultrasound.

The couple have been trying to have a baby since 2019, using Nicola’s egg and a sperm donor who resembles Ella.

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig attend the 'Lightyear' UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 13, 2022, in London. Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images).

It comes after the 39-year-old gold medallist told Vogue magazine that Ms Baig, 24, had suffered a miscarriage and two failed IVF attempts before finding out she was pregnant.

In a joint Instagram post, they told followers: “We’re so excited to announce that our family is expanding.

“After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents! We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all, the ups, the downs everything in between

“Welcome to the world little one.”