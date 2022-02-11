Olivia Smart began skating at the age of seven at IceSheffield before moving to Canada as a teenager to pursue her career.

Olivia, now 24, is a dual national who represents Spain after being granted Spanish citizenship in 2017 to compete alongside her skating partner Adrián Diaz.

On Saturday and Monday, the duo will compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics' rhythm dance and free dance categories, respectively.

Spain's Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz perform during the Ice Dance-Free Dance program at the Milan World Figure Skating Championship 2018, in Milan, on March 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL MEDINA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

She'll be the first ice dancer to learn to skate at IceSheffield and then compete in an Olympic Games this weekend.

‘Double the support, double the love’

In an interview with ITV, the three-time Spanish national champion told how is hoping to make both her home nations proud.

GRAZ, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 25: Olivia Smart (L) and Adrian Diaz (R) of Spain performs during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships at Steiermarkhalle on January 25, 2020 in Graz, Austria. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

She said: "I have the country of Spain on my back and I have the country of the UK on my back, so it's double the support, double the love from everybody."

Despite being thousands of miles away from the games, her grandmother, Sue Bishop, and mother, Sam Smart, will be cheering her on this weekend, wearing special T-shirts and waving the Spanish flag.

Both of them are still based near Sheffield.

Sue said: "Regardless of what comes of it, and we hope the best for them, the fact they've achieved what they wanted, that's worth it all.

Sam added: "The dream is always the Olympic dream. To say you are there it's unbelievable."

‘Not many Olivia Smarts in the world’

Olivia's former coach, Kelly Buddery, stated that the British-Spanish ice skater had the greatest potential since she began skating.

She said: "She had that X factor where she could perform, she loved her skating, and it just shone through in everything she did. There are not many Olivia Smarts in the world."

In 2010, Olivia paired up with Joseph Buckland and together they won three British national junior titles. Their greatest international finish came in 2014, when they finished in the top 10 at the World Junior Championships.