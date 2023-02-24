A man and a woman were injured in a serious crash on a major Sheffield route this morning that saw a car go up in flames.

Photos of the scene at the junction of Moore Street and St Mary’s Gate show how nothing is left of the car but a wrecked and burnt-out chassis. A police cordon is in place and traffic is being diverted around the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the incident was a single-car collision and that a man and woman were injured following the smash at around 5.30am today (February 24).

A spokesperson said: “Officers are currently on scene following a single vehicle collision on Moore Street. Reports came in at around 5.30am that a vehicle had been involved in a collision and then caught fire.

Police have confirmed the crash on Ecclesall Road that led to a car going up in flames was a single vehicle collision.

“Two people, a man and a woman, have been injured. The road is currently closed while the carriageway is cleared.”

Early reports and traffic scanner websites such as AA Traffic suggested a lorry was involved in the crash, but this is not the case.

The scene of the crash is almost exactly the same spot of a second highly-publicized collision that occurred earlier this week, when Sheffield’s-own Dan Walker was knocked off his bike while crossing the roundabout. The Channel 5 presenter told his fans on Twitter that he “is only here now” because of his bike helmet.

The roundabout and its adjoining streets have a reputation in Sheffield as collision blackspots. The roundabout in particular has reportedly seen 37 accidents involving cyclists in the past three years.