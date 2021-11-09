Veolia - a firm that manages the city's rubbish on behalf of Sheffield City Council - is facing more industrial action by refuse workers next week over a pay dispute.

Over 100 bin collectors went on strike yesterday and took part in a protest march and rally after voting for industrial action after receiving a below inflation pay offer from Veolia.

Their action is said to have impacted more than 200,000 homes, and more protests are being planned over the next two weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield bin collectors went on strike on Monday (November 8) following an industrial action against its empoyers, Veolia over a pay dispute.

In response, Veolia said additional crews will be working throughout the week to minimise the impact on bin collections for Sheffield residents following the protest on Monday.

It said: “Due to industrial action we have been unable to complete all waste and recycling collections scheduled for today (Monday).

“We are working hard to resolve this matter and to minimise the impact on bin collections for Sheffield residents.

‘Leave your bin out until it is emptied’

“Additional crews will be working throughout the week, so residents whose black, blue, or brown bins have not been emptied should leave their bin out until it is emptied.”

For all other collection days, the company said they plan to empty bins as normal and residents are asked to put their bin out for collection by 7am on their usual day.

It added: “The industrial action may mean we are unable to empty some residents’ bins on their scheduled day.

“If your collection does not take place, please leave your bin out until it has been emptied.”

The strike, which took place from 6.30am until 10.30am yesterday, saw refuse workers march from their Lumley Street depot to Sheffield Town Hall to hold a rally.

The GMB Union, which organised the protest, said more protests are being planned in the next two weeks if the issues surrounding pay are not addressed by Veolia.

Its representative, Michael Hinchcliffe said the workers want a pay rise that reflects the hard work they put in during the pandemic.