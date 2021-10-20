GMB Union said its members employed by waste firm Veolia Sheffield have voted in favour of industrial action in response to a 'below inflation pay offer' from Veolia, which amounted to a pay decrease in actual terms.

Veolia deals with the city’s rubbish on behalf of Sheffield City Council.

This means that the strike action on November 1 from 6.30am to 10.30am might affect more than 200,000 homes, with additional days planned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 200,000 homes may be affected with the planned strike takes place in Sheffield next month (Picture: Shutterstock)

Lee Parkinson, GMB Organiser, said: “GMB members working at Veolia have taken huge risks working all throughout the pandemic to help keep Sheffield moving – dealing with record amounts of waste as people work from home.

“It’s time to value them properly for the work they do.

"Politicians lining up to thank them won’t cut it; nor will a pay offer that amounts to a real terms pay cut.

"All they want is fair offer that at least keeps pace with their increasing cost of living and is not paid for with cuts to other terms and conditions.

“What they’ve been offered is an insult.”

This is not the first time that the bin collectors in Sheffield staged a strike over a pay dispute.

In 2016, members of the union at Veolia went on strike for several days, demanding a higher pay rise than what was offered by the company.