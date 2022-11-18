The Steel City rockers, who formed in the late 1970s, will be bringing their own brand of Hysteria to the Yasalam After-Race Concert on Sunday, November 20, at 9pm.

The band will be performing a range of their greatest hits fresh off their US Stadium Tour with Motley Crew in September 2022.

They have also announced they will be touring the world and UK next year from February to July.

Def Leppard are currently on tour.

This includes a homecoming gig at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground on Monday, May 22. .

Famed for their iconic rock ‘n’ roll outfits reminiscent of true 80s and 90s rock, Rick Savage, bass guitarist, will be wearing items from his new luxury clothing line – Overnight Angels Crew (OAC) – at the show this weekend.

Savage will also be sporting his iconic OAC guitar strap, as seen previously on Jimmy Kimmel Live.