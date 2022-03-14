Bank Of Dave: Sheffield band Def Leppard reportedly to appear in new Netflix film

The band, who were formed in the Steel City in 1977 and have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, are understood to have visited Burnley at the weekend to take part in the movie, which which will show the life of a self-made millionaire from the Lancashire town.

It is not yet known what role the rockers Def Leppard will play in the film but the band did put out a Tweet with a picture on March 8 appearing to confirm their participation in the production.

Scenes for the film are being shot in David Fishwick's home town of Burnley and he will be portrayed on screen by the actor Rory Kinnear.

The story will focus on how he found his fortune selling vans and minibuses before opening a bank, Burnley Savings & Loans Ltd, with his business partner David Henshaw in the town.