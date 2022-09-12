Funeral director Michael Fogg has shared details of the exhumation he organised on behalf of a heartbroken mum who did not know where to turn for help.

He said the mum ‘couldn’t rest’ because ‘her beloved child's resting place wasn't a place of peace’.

A baby's body was exhumed due to repeated thefts from their grave and vandalism

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The baby’s grave at City Road cemetery was regularly targeted by vandals and thieves.

Her baby’s funeral had been organised by Mr Fogg four years earlier but after repeated attacks on the grave, the baby’s mum asked for help.

Mr Fogg said: “The mummy follows us on social media and has given us permission to share this with you all.

“When a mummy whose child we had cared for four years ago rang our office heartbroken, my wife took the call and this young mother poured her heart out to Cheryl.

“I could see how this conversation had affected my wife. As she told me this young mother just couldn’t take any more.

“Over time whenever anything was placed at the resting place for this child it would either be stolen or smashed.

“Time and time again this mother would visit, as if having to go to your child's resting place isn't bad enough, but each time gifts taken had been stolen.

“The last straw was the headstone was damaged

“This mother couldn't rest because her beloved child's resting place wasn't a place of peace.

“And after exploring every avenue the only way for her and this child to find any peace was to have the baby exhumed. She spoke to her family and it was decided it was the only way.”

Mr Fogg arranged for a special licence and paid the cost of the exhumation to help the young family.

He also worked with Sheffield Council’s bereavement services to make the special arrangements.

The baby was then transported to Hutcliffe Road Crematorium and the baby’s ashes were given to his mum.

Mr Fogg said to have to exhume a baby’s remains was a ‘heartbreaking task’.

He said the cemetery was ‘a place where the child should have found rest’.

Then added: “But because some vermin in society today can't even leave a baby to rest in peace this heartbreaking task took place.

Mr Fogg added: “Me and my wife truly love our vocation but sometimes the things we have to do nobody should have to think about doing.

“But tonight a baby is once again safe in his mother's care.