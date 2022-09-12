2. 2. David Green

A Sheffield Crown Court hearing, sitting remotely at Grimsby Crown Court, was told how HMP Lindholme inmate David Green, pictured, committed crimes of administering a noxious substance against three officers at the prison in the space of just under two months. Officers at the Doncaster prison were left traumatised and needing hospital treatment after an inmate doused them with a vile human waste mixture. Green pleaded guilty to three counts of administering a noxious substance. Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said at the time of this offending, Green, aged 32, was serving a seven-and-a-half year sentence for an offence of wounding with intent. Ms Hollis added that since the offences involving the human waste, Green has also been convicted of assaulting another prison officer and was sentenced to an additional 21 months’ custody. Green was further sentenced for two years of custody for the human waste offences to be served consecutively.

Photo: SYP