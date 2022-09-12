These defendants either assaulted their victims or were linked to serious attacks involving the use of a range of different types of weapons, and in some cases they caused serious harm, pain or distress to their victims.
One man poured a flammable liquid over his daughter but luckily failed to ignite it, a prisoner stabbed a fellow inmate with a toilet brush with a screw attached to the point, and another prisoner threw human waste at prison officers.
Judges have all recognised the seriousness of the offences committed by these defendants and imposed commensurate custodial terms upon the offenders.
Sentences ranged from 11 months of custody to as long as life imprisonment.
1. 1. Kairiba Jammeh
Pictured is prisoner Kairiba Jammeh, aged 20, of no fixed abode, who stabbed a fellow inmate with a toilet brush with a screw attached to the tip at HMP Moorland, in Doncaster. Jammeh was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on August 5 to 30 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to causing wounding with intent and to possessing an improvised weapon at the prison.
He also admitted another offence of possessing an improvised weapon in a prison and two further offences of possessing an improvised weapon in a prison.
Photo: SYP
2. 2. David Green
A Sheffield Crown Court hearing, sitting remotely at Grimsby Crown Court, was told how HMP Lindholme inmate David Green, pictured, committed crimes of administering a noxious substance against three officers at the prison in the space of just under two months.
Officers at the Doncaster prison were left traumatised and needing hospital treatment after an inmate doused them with a vile human waste mixture.
Green pleaded guilty to three counts of administering a noxious substance.
Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said at the time of this offending, Green, aged 32, was serving a seven-and-a-half year sentence for an offence of wounding with intent.
Ms Hollis added that since the offences involving the human waste, Green has also been convicted of assaulting another prison officer and was sentenced to an additional 21 months’ custody.
Green was further sentenced for two years of custody for the human waste offences to be served consecutively.
Photo: SYP
3. 3. Mebub Islam
Hammer-wielding drug-fuelled thug Mebub Islam, pictured, was jailed for life after he attempted to murder his ex-partner by smashing her around the head.
Sheffield Crown Court heard last year how Mebub Islam, aged 27 at the time of his sentencing, of Egerton Walk, Broomhall, Sheffield, was found guilty at a previously heard trial of attempting to murder his ex-partner and falsely imprisoning her at her home in November, 2020.
He also admitted breaching a restraining order and a suspended prison sentence and he was sentenced to life imprisonment.
At the time of sentencing, Islam was told he must serve a minimum of 16 years and 145 days before he can be considered for release, allowing for the time he had already served while remanded in custody.
Photo: SYP
4. 4. Olaf Nazim
Knife-wielding thug Olaf Nazim, pictured, was jailed after he slashed a man in the street and later stabbed him at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre.
Sheffield Crown Court heard in June how Olaf Nazim, aged 45, of Harrowden Road, in Tinsley, Sheffield, jumped on his victim’s car before slashing him across his face with a knife and he later stabbed him in the leg at the Meadowhall food court on the same day.
Nazim was sentenced to an extended sentence of 10 years so the defendant must serve eight years in prison before he can be considered for release on licence for two years.
Photo: SYP